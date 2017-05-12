Castleford Tigers launch investigation after alleged incident at Featherstone v Halifax match

Castleford are investigating an alleged incident involving half-back Rangi Chase during Thursday’s Challenge Cup tie between Featherstone and Halifax.

The Betfred Super League leaders issued a brief statement following reports the 31-year-old former England international was involved in an incident during the game at neighbours Featherstone.

It is understood Chase was one of two men ejected after an altercation in a bar at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“Castleford Tigers are aware of an incident that occurred last night in Featherstone,” the club said in a statement posed on their official website.

“The club is investigating the incident and will make no further comment at this time.”

The former Super League Man of Steel, now in his second spell with the Tigers, was the subject of disciplinary action by his club in February when he was dropped from the team.

The latest incident came after Chase revealed Castleford team-mate Jesse Sene-Lefao had introduced him to a church fellowship group in a bid to turn his life around.

“I got to a point in my life where I felt a bit lost,” Chase told Thursday’s Daily Star.

“I went to church and liked the feeling. So when Jesse started this thing up I thought, ‘Why not?’.

“It is not just talking about Jesus, it is talking about struggles in life and everything you go through. I like that aspect of it.”

Chase has been named in coach Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup sixth-round tie with St Helens, although he faces a fitness test after picking up a neck injury in last Thursday’s league win at Huddersfield.