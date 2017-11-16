Lorries are 'potential killing machines' say West Yorkshire Police as results of operation revealed

Police in West Yorkshire recorded 60 offences during a joint operation to target the illegal use of mobile phones and other driving offences.

The force took to the county's roads in a lorry last week to film the driving habits of other motorists.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt, of West Yorkshire Polices Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team.

It was part of Operation Tramline, a national initiative between police and Highways England.

A total of 60 offences were recorded after officers involved in the five-day operation stopped 59 vehicles.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt, of West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “This operation was not about penalising HGV or any other type of commercial vehicle driver. It’s about keeping our roads safe for everyone and making people aware of road safety.

“Driving any fully loaded commercial vehicle carries an additional burden of responsibility and this is about making drivers aware of those responsibilities and reducing road casualties.

“The consequences of taking your eyes off the road, even for a matter of seconds, can be devastating, even more so if you are at the wheel of a lorry or other large vehicle.

“At 30mph, a vehicle travels 100ft in 2.3 seconds - that’s equivalent to the length of Boeing 737 aircraft. HGVs are potential killing machines.

“The message is simple. Keep your phones out of reach and out of sight.”

There were 27 offences for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone and six motorists were stopped for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

Officers stopped 41 lorry drivers, with eight offences were recorded for insecure loads.

The team also issued 15 fixed penalty notices and 40 traffic offence reports.