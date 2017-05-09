Man wanted over gaming machine thefts appears in court

A man accused of gaming machines thefts in Blackpool and was arrested in Pontefract has appeared in court.

Ian Sparkes, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested in the town at around 6pm last Wednesday following a police appeal to find him.

He was held on suspicion of an unrelated matter before being charged with 20 offences of theft, one offence of money laundering, and two offences of harassment.

Sparkes appeared before magistrates in Preston on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, June 7.