Police appeal to trace wanted suspected sex offender from Wakefield

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to trace a wanted man who has been charged with a number of sex offences.

Officers have released a photograph of Wakefield man Carl Hartley, 25, who is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions after being charged with a number of sexual offences.

He is described as a 25-year-old 5ft 8in tall white man of average build, with short dark hair.

the last time he was seen he had a short beard. He also has a tattoo of the words 'LILY' on the left hand side of his neck.

Hartley has links to both the Castleford and Wakefield areas of West Yorkshire

Detective Sergeant Steven Sayles of Wakefield Police, said: "I would appeal for anyone who sees Carl Hartley or who has information about him to contact police on 101.

Alternatively call the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."