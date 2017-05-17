Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Wakefield man who left Leeds hospital

Police say they are "very concerned" for the welfare of a missing Wakefield man who left a hospital in Leeds.

John Slaughter, from Horbury, Wakefield, was reported missing on Monday.

The 59-year-old was last seen leaving St James' Hospital in Leeds at around 6.40pm on Monday.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson of Leeds District CID, said: "We are very concerned for John's welfare as he may be in need of medical assistance and would urge him or anyone who has information to contact us.

"A number of enquiries have been ongoing around St James Hospital area in Leeds and at John's address in Horbury and we are continuing to search for him in both areas."

Mr Slaughter is described as white male, medium build, 5ft 10ins, with brown/grey hair in a shaved style.

He was last seen wearing navy jeans, hospital gown and a red jacket.

Officers believe he have recently been in the Staveley Bridge area.

Anyone who has heard from John or has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, quoting log number 1515 of May 15.