Police warning over potentially fatal drugs circulating in Leeds

POLICE have issued a warning to drug users about a potentially fatal batch of heroin in circulation in Leeds.

There have been reports to police of a potentially strong strain of the drugs in circulation over the past couple of weeks.

Detective Inspector Paul Hobson, of Leeds District Safeguarding, said: "We would urge anyone who has recently purchased this substance in the Leeds area to dispose of it, as it is possible it is a potentially fatal strain of the drug.

"Although drug users think they know what they are taking - this isn't always the case.

"We work closely with our partners to make communities of West Yorkshire safer places to live and work.

"The police will always encourage drug users to seek help from the number of drug treatment agencies that operate throughout West Yorkshire."