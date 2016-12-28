Teen taunted police during high speed car chase

A teenager taunted police officers during a dangerous high speed chase which was filmed on a mobile phone by one of his passengers.

Brandon Marshall, 19, rammed police cars during the lengthy pursuit through built up residential areas of Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard police followed Marshall’s Ford Ka on Doncaster Road, Crofton, as he headed towards Normanton.

Marshall switched his lights off and drove at double the 30mph speed limit along Black Road. He then crossed a double white line and drove uphill in the middle of the road.

Marshall, who had three passengers, went through red lights and a pedestrianised precinct in Normanton town centre. A helicopter was deployed and he was spotted heading towards Stanley Ferry.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said: “As he approached Stanley Ferry it was noticed that a passenger in the defendant’s car was holding a mobile phone out of the window in an attempt to record the chase with the police.”

Marshall was eventually stopped in Wrenthorpe where officers managed to box his vehicle in. The prosecutor said: “He was gloating about the manner of his driving. He seemed pleased about the fact that he had been involved in this chase with the police.”

Marshall, of Craganour Place, Doncaster, was banned from driving at the time of the incident.

He was sent to a young offenders institution for 12 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a breath specimen, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to surrender.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said Marshall pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage. Recorder Peter Pimm told Marshall: “It was the most disgraceful piece of driving over a long period. Such shows of bravado will not be tolerated. You must now pay the price.”