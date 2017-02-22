The haul of knives and guns in West Yorkshire’s amnesty last year - and where to take yours this week

A huge haul of knives and guns was handed over to police last year as part of an annual weapons surrender.

More than 150 bladed weapons and 80 guns were handed in at police stations across West Yorkshire.

They included two AK47 assault rifled handed over in Bradford and Kirklees.

The 10-day initiative aimed to get potentially dangerous weapons off the streets.

As part of this year’s campaign, the force is also highlighting new legislation relating to deactivated guns.

While these guns may be legally held, they cannot now be legally sold or given away.

West Yorkshire Police is encouraging owners of such unwanted guns to hand them in during the campaign.

Police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “It’s very important to run weapons surrenders periodically to support changes in the law and to give people an opportunity to hand in illegal or dangerous weapons and ammunition anonymously or otherwise.”

Those surrendering firearms, ammunition, knives and other offensive weapons during the campaign will not face prosecution for possession.

They can be handed into:

* Wakefield District Headquarters, Havertop Lane, Normanton, Monday to Saturday, 8am-10pm.

* Dewsbury Police Station, Aldams Road, Monday to Saturday, 8am-8pm, and Sunday, 8am-6pm;

* Leeds District Headquarters, Elland Road, Beeston, daily, 8am-10pm;

* Stainbeck Police Station, Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, daily, 8am-10pm;