Thief goes on shopping spree after stealing from sleeping woman on train

A thief went on a shopping spree in Wakefield and Pontefract using contactless cash cards he stole from a woman who fell asleep on a train between Doncaster and Retford.

He stole from a woman he spotted asleep as she travelled between Doncaster and Retford at around 10.50am on Sunday, April 2.

The thief used the cards at shops across Yorkshire, including Superdrug, Asda and Bustens in Retford plus stores in Wakefield, Pontefract and Leeds.

A CCTV still has been issued of a man police believe could hold information about the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We’re looking for him in connection with an incident in which a woman’s purse was stolen before her cards were used at various shops in Yorkshire.

“The woman was asleep on a train. When she woke up, she realised her purse had been taken from her bag under the seat.

“Her bank cards, which were contactless, were then used at Superdrug, Asda and Bustens in Retford. They were later used at other shops in the Wakefield, Pontefract and Leeds areas.”

Anyone with information should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 1700021960.