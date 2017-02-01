VIDEO: Police pledge to clear our streets of off-road motorbikes

Wakefield residents are being urged to keep their eyes peeled for nuisance bikers as police pledge to take illegal off road machines off local streets.

The Wakefield Central, Rural and North West NPT has asked residents to try and note the registration details of nuisance off road bikes in the area to help them build intelligence regarding offenders.

Police staff from Operation Matrix, the specialist off road bike team, have patrolled in the area recently and seized a bike from Gissing Road.

More action is planned over the coming weeks in the District to tackle the problem.

Last year Wakefield Police launched a ‘Don’t take the risk, Don’t risk a life’ video on Youtube to warn of the dangers of anti-social riding.

The video was created in house by the force and features a staged crash and raw personal testimony from police officers who have seen the devastating results of serious injury collisions first hand.

Insp Helen Brear.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Wakefield District Housing and Wakefield District Council also take part in the video.

Insp Helen Brear of the West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are fully aware of how anti-social off road riding can blight communities.

“Such behaviour can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and the riders themselves.

“Our off road motorcycle team officers have begun to patrol in the area and plans are being put in place to increase resources there to address this problem.

“In the meantime, I would ask residents to try and note details of anyone they see driving illegally or causing a nuisance on these bikes. If you have mobile phone or CCTV footage, please also send it in.

“We will be collating intelligence from residents and using it to take action against offenders.

“Anyone who has information about illegal or nuisance off road bikers can contact the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 or email wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk . “