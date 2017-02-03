Woman arrested in Castleford in connection with murder investigation into shooting of Raheem Wilks

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Raheem Wilks have made a further arrest.

A 31-year-old woman was detained in Castleford yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Mr Wilks, the 19-year-old brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, died in hospital after being shot outside a barber’s shop in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, last Thursday.

A 23-year-old man arrested yesterday in Chapeltown on suspicion of murder remains in custody today, as does a 19-year-old woman held at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has since also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Keal Richards, 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, has been charged with Mr Wilks’ murder.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on March 1.

A 49-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains technically on bail while recalled to prison on other matters.

A 19-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains on police bail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.