Criminal cash to pay for kids’ bike lights in Knottingley and Pontefract

Money Seized from criminals is to be given back to kids in the community through a cycle safety scheme.

PCSO Aaron Riley successfully applied to the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s ‘Safer Communities Fund’ to buy lights for youngsters’ bikes in the Knottingley and Pontefract area as the winter approaches.

The money used to do this has been directly taken from the pockets of those who have obtained finances funded through criminal activity which has been seized by the police via the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A cheque for £2,000 has since been awarded.

A police spokesman said: “At this time of year as the darker nights draw in, we regularly see children riding their bicycles without lights. This is an obvious safety concern to us.

“However, despite our continued advise, each year we still see children riding their bikes dangerously without being visible.

“In a bid to tackle this and to help youngsters remain safe PCSO Aaron Riley decided to apply for funding for a new cycle safety scheme appropriately named ‘Be Bright use a Light’ in which he was able to purchase a large quantity of bicycle lights to hopefully solve this problem.”

Youngsters who are now spotted without lights can be immediately fitted with a set of silicon LED lights (pictured) along with an accompanying cycle safety leaflet. These are to be given out by PCSOs on cycle patrols, along with other Pontefract and Knottingley officers.