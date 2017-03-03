Cycle to Paris in memory of Shaun

A Pontefract woman is embarking on cycle challenge to mark the 25th year since her soldier brother died while serving his country.

Gill Mulroe is gearing up for the Pedal to Paris challenge in aid of the Royal British Legion later this year.

Trooper Shaun Mulroe, of the Royal Dragoon Guards, was killed while serving for the British Armed Forces in Belize in December 1992.

Miss Mulroe, 48, decided that she wanted to do a sporting challenge to not only remember Shaun’s memory but also raise funds for the RBL, who she says helped the family following his death.

Miss Mulroe said: “I thought this was a significant year, to mark the 25th year since Shaun’s passing.

“I was looking on the RBL’s website and noticed the event in August.

“I thought about how well we were assisted as a family, and how we were treated in the aftermath of Shaun’s passing.

“We were helped massively with all the finances and funeral costs.

“The RBL played a leading role and so I want to do this and raise funds for them and I know that Shaun would be elated to know that I’m doing this.”

The contract manager will be one of 600 cyclists taking on the four-day challenge which culminates in a spectacular finish at the Arc de Triomphe.

She added: “My target is £900 but I would like to set a bigger target of £2,000.

“I can’t think of a better thing to do in Shaun’s memory.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mow.