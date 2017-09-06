Dates of HS2 information events announced

High speed rail bosses will hold public information events for people living near the controversial HS2 route.

HS2 Ltd has organised its latest round of information events along the phase of the multi-million pound infrastructure scheme between the West Midlands and Leeds.

A drop-in session for people in Crofton will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, between 2pm and 8pm on Monday (September 11).

A similar event in February drew criticism after HS2 moved it from Crofton Community Centre to the same hotel at short notice.

For people living near the proposed route in Hemsworth, an event will be held the following Monday, September 18, between 2pm-8pm at Burntwood Court Hotel, Common Road, Brierley.

HS2’s Leonie Dubois said: “HS2 is Europe’s largest infrastructure project, delivering major benefits to Yorkshire.

“It will transform rail travel between the Midlands and the North, as well as to the South, boosting capacity, improving connectivity and helping to rebalance the national economy.

“We want to involve the public as we deliver it, so we are holding 28 public events for people to find out about HS2 and what the next steps are now that the Government has confirmed the Phase 2b route.

“I’d encourage anyone who would like to know what happens now on HS2 to come along.”

In March, the Express revealed that information events called by HS2 Ltd were costing around £10,000 a time in public money.

Claims were also made that complaints about the proposed HS2 line were not being heard at the events.

Opponents to the £56bn HS2 scheme say it will carve up the district’s towns and village, destroy wildlife habitats and drive down property prices, while doing little to benefit the economy.

HS2 said experts would be on hand to answer questions at 28 information events during September along the Phase 2b part of the project.

