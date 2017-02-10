Delays means Aldi won’t be open until 2018

Hopes that a new Aldi store in South Elmsall would be open by the spring have been dashed after the supermarket giants admitted it is more likely to be next year.

The popular chain was given planning permission last year to build on the site of the old fire station on Barnsley Road.

Coun Steve Tulley.

The company had been welcomed to the area with the prospect of bringing 40 new jobs and a greater retail choice, but initial forecasts that it would be open for business before the summer are now well wide of the mark.

Aldi admits is has still yet to finalise a deal for the plot, while there was also a hold up caused by a drainage issue which meant the company was forced to submit a supplementary planning application.

The old fire station - which saw the existing crews moved to the new South Kirkby station - will also need to be demolished.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Aldi is finalising the purchase from the local authority, once this is complete then detail design work will commence.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support to date.

“Once opened the store will create 40 local jobs and provide an anchor for the town centre.”

But South Elmsall and Wakefield councillor, Steve Tulley, says the planning authority is efficient in such matters and says Aldi has simply ‘bitten off more than it can chew’.

He said: “I think they have been busy building other sites because they have been putting up Aldi supermarkets all over the place and we’ve been put to the back of the queue.

“It seems like mixed messages to me why it’s been put on the back burner, planning should be straightforward.

“I’m disappointed it will be another year away but we are not going to starve in South Elmsall.

“I don’t think there’s any intention that they won’t go ahead with it, but it would be nice to finally get that site developed.”