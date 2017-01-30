‘Disgraceful’ vandals cause £1,000 of damage after trashing popular skate park

Vandals trashed a skate park just days before Christmas, causing more than £1,000 worth of damage.

Police have today released information about the incident, the latest in a series of attacks at the Thornes Park facility in Wakefield, as they hunt to find those responsible.

The vandals sprayed graffiti onto bins, walls and trees and ripped down a notice board in two separate attacks on December 20.

The damage came just three months after safety signs at the skate park were vandalised and had to be replaced at a cost of £400 last September.

Inspector Helen Brear said:“The Thornes Skate Park is a great facility for young people in Wakefield and it is appalling that it should be targeted in this way.

“We are working with Wakefield Council to see what can be done to improve security and would appeal to anyone who has information about those responsible to come forwards.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may know the identity of the person who sprayed the tag XO around the skate park.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, also condemned the attacks.

She said: “These acts of vandalism are utterly disgraceful, causing damage and destruction to these fantastic facilities which are important to many young people.

“If you know what’s happened, please don’t hesitate to pass on information to the police or to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, referencing crime number 13170029293.

Or details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.