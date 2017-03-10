Do you know a hero? We’re putting the spotlight on ordinary people who do extraordinary things

This year, for the first time, the Community Foundation for Wakefield District is partnering with the Express to recognise the brilliant work being done by countless volunteers across the district.

Every day, thousands of people of all ages are enjoying activities, thanks to the inspirational leadership of those who give their time, commitment and often their own money to work with local organisations and communities.

Altofts-based Spectrum Drama Group have had financial backing from the foundation.

For many people these volunteers provide a lifeline, opening doors that they thought were closed, supporting those with multiple problems including dementia or mental health issues, or perhaps just providing opportunities to meet like-minded people.

Over the last eight years the Community Foundation for Wakefield District has provided grants of £1.4 million to in excess of 1,000 local organisations, almost all of which are run by volunteers.

These groups rely heavily on those who are prepared to give up their time and make a commitment that provides opportunities for the benefit large numbers of people.

We think it is time that these people should be recognised – and thanked for their contribution to society.

Sir Rodney Walker, President of Wakefield Community Foundation.

During March and the first half of April we are asking for nominations for your nominations.

Following the closing date on April 17, our Awards Panel will assess all the applications and finalise a short-list. Categories are not being listed at this stage, but will be identified once all nominations have been received.

All the finalists will be invited to the awards evening, at which the winners will be announced, on Friday, June 9 at Unity Works, starting at 6.30pm.

Sir Rodney Walker, President of the Community Foundation said: “I believe it is important to recognise the importance of volunteering which, although it has always been a feature of our society, is now becoming more and more important as public investment in our communities becomes more difficult.

“Through our work at the Foundation we have seen at first hand the extraordinary commitment made by countless people across the district and I would encourage anyone who knows someone who deserves recognition to put their name forward”.

To nominate your unsung hero, pick up a copy of this week’s Express.