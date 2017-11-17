Double-award delight for Penny Appeal businessman

A pioneering businessman who launched a life-saving charity is celebrating after being named the entrepreneur of the year for the north.

Adeem Younis also walked away with the ‘entrepreneur for good’ gong at the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards in Manchester.

Having started the Penny Appeal in 2009, Adeem’s humanitarian charity now helps people moere than 30 crisis-hit countries, offering assistance for providing food, water and medical supplies.

Its meteoric rise even caught the attention of TV’s Dragon’s Den star, James Caan, who last month vowed to get on board with the project.

And having beat more than 1,000 hopefuls to these two latest accolades, Adeem said: “I am thrilled that we have won, not just one, but two awards.

“This is real testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Penny Appeal who have leveraged the fruits of entrepreneurship as an indomitable force for good.

“Winning recognises the incredible effort of our staff and dedicated volunteers who carry out life-saving work here in the UK and in over 30 countries.”

As a 20-year-old student at Wakefield College in 2000, Adeem caught the world’s attention with a dating website for single Muslim people, which he set up from a room above a pizza shop on Westgate where he worked part time.

At a time when arranged marriages were commonplace, SingleMuslim.com became a pioneering business to help those wanting to break free from the normal traditions.