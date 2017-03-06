Driver seriously injured after car smashed into wall in South Elmsall

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in South Elmsall yesterday.

Emergency services were called at around 11.40pm to Barnsley Road where a black Vauxhall Zafira had hit a wall at the side of the road.

The vehicle had been driving in the direction of South Kirkby.

A police spokesman said: "The male driver, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving through South Elsmall prior to the collision."

Information can be passed to PC 6041 Michael McQuade in the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log *1810 of 5 March.