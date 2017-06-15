Polls open as pupils hold their own vote

Longer breaks and non-uniform days were among policies voted for in an election at De Lacy Primary School.

It was part of a week of activities to help youngsters find out about democracy and why people vote.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper and teaching unions were among visitors to the school on Chequerfield Lane, Pontefract.

Ashley Duncan, school literacy coordinator, said pupils drew up their own policies which would be put into practice by the school.

He said: “They are putting it forward and we will act on it.”