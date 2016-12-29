School given glowing report as inspectors rate it ‘outstanding’

A school has been given a glowing inspection report which rated it as “outstanding”.

St Giles Church of England Academy has been praised in it latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

The academy on Skinner Lane, Pontefract, improved its rating from “good” after its last SIAMS inspection in 2012.

The latest report praises headteacher Mary Gibbons and other staff for improvements at St Giles. The report said: “This is a school which has been transformed from an under-achieving school to one where results are broadly in line with national averages and where there is a culture which encourages learning.

“Children put these values into practice and they are actively demonstrated by all members of the school community.

“Indeed, the school is an exemplar of outstanding practice in this area.”

Pupils were also praised for their behaviour.

The report said: “Children are able to sort out problems for themselves and they understand that forgiveness and respect are important when resolving conflicts. They know that they can approach staff with any difficulties.”

St Giles converted into an academy in September 2013 and has since taken in more pupils and added new school buildings.

The inspection report added: “The school benefits from excellent links with the diocese which has supported the school’s move to academy status. There are also supportive links with other church schools and staff from St Giles also support teachers in other schools. “