Wakefield’s star students are recognised

PROMISING students from across the district were honoured at Wakefield College’s 14 to 16 awards.

The ceremony at its Castleford campus recognised learners from local secondary schools who attend college on full or part-time vocational pathways.

James Pennington, partnership manager at Wakefield College, said: “We have had another excellent year working with partner schools and once again have some remarkable success stories to celebrate.

“We are delighted to offer students, who have a keen interest in a vocational area, the opportunity to either come to college a year early, or combine vocational learning with their GCSEs in school.

“We are immensely proud of all our students and this event is important as it allows us to celebrate the achievements of a group of students, many of whom have not previously been recognised for achieving in education.

“This is just the start for them and I look forward to seeing many of them back studying with us next year.”

This year’s students of the year category winners were Logan Benn, of Castleford Academy, for construction; Ele Turgoose, of Kettlethorpe High School, for hair and beauty; Maciej Uniatowski, of Castleford Academy, for engineering and motor vehicle.

The recognition award went to Lauren Harvey, also of Castleford Academy.

While the principal’s award was shared by joint winners Kelsey Greening, of St Thomas a Becket Catholic School, and Ashley Wicks, of Minsthorpe Community College.

The overall student of the year award went to home educated Blaize-Marie Myers.