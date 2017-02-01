Emmerdale star to start Wakefield Hospice 10k race

Emmerdale star Nick Miles will start the Wakefield Hospice 10k.

The actor, who plays Jimmy King in the ITV soap, will get the Sunday, April 2 race underway at Lawefield Lane, Thornes.

Mr Miles said: “I was honoured to be asked to start the Wakefield 10k. Whilst not a runner myself, I have great admiration for those that do – including my wife Steph who will be taking part on the day. I’m looking forward to seeing the 2,000 plus runners go by.

“The work Wakefield Hospice does in its community is incredible. I don’t know where we would be without hospices”

The actor, who has played Jimmy King for more than a decade in the National Television Awards winning drama, added: “If you are thinking about signing up, go for it! It’s a fantastic family atmosphere and just by taking part you are helping fund Wakefield Hospice.”

Entry is from £20 for the 10k and from £4 for the 1k mini run.

Events fundraiser Jamie Strachan said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Nick and Steph involved in the Wakefield 10k. With Wakefield Hospice being at the centre of the community it seemed only fitting to have such a great character from a drama at the centre of Yorkshire life to start the race for us. Nick was incredibly keen to be involved when we asked him and we are delighted that Steph has chosen to run the race as well.

“It’s been an award-winning year for Emmerdale, let’s make it a record breaking year for Wakefield Hospice. The money raised from this event makes such a difference to the patients at Wakefield Hospice and their families.”

Ring 331406 or see www.wakefield10k.org.uk for more.