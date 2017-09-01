Epic rugby ‘Watersplash’ final is turned into a play

one of rugby league’s most iconic moments is set to be re-enacted within the confines of The Red Shed.

The 1968 ‘Watersplash’ Challenge Cup Final between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds will be subject of a live production on Saturday, September 30 at the cosy venue on Vicarage Street.

The ‘radio play’ about the match, which was played in atrocious weather conditions at Wembley, has been produced by life-long Trinity supporter and retired drama teacher Peter Hirst. It is based on former Wakefield MP David Hinchliffe’s book ‘They Walked on Water’.

Leeds won the controversial final 11-10 after Trinity’s Don Fox missed a kick in front of the posts.

Mr Hirst said: “It’s such a rich source of material. Rugby league is full of characters. The ‘68 final has got that incredible tragedy to it. It’s got many levels. It’s not just a play about the game. It’s about the people who were there.”

The play will be performed at 2.30pm as part of Wakefield Lit Fest. Admission is free but donations to the Rugby League Benevolent Fund are encouraged. Before the play, Ian Brooke, who played in the game, will give a talk about his career at 1pm.