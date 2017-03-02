Fabulously stylish home in Kippax

Bright and spacious with a contemporary feel and yet full of character and charm.

This is a stunning and superbly presented, traditional brick-built three bedroom detached property with bay window to the front.

The accommodation is bright and spacious with a contemporary feel and yet full of character and charm.

Comprising on the ground floor of: entrance porch; open-plan entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, through access to the lounge and dining kitchen and a door to an under stairs storage cupboard; impressive, light and airy lounge area with quartz tiled feature wall and bay window; open-plan dining kitchen with a range of contemporary fitted wall and base units in white with granite worktops, an impressive island breakfast bar/workstation with drawers below and built-in electric oven, four ring ceramic hob, a modern designer cooker hood/extractor and an integrated fridge/freezer, there is also a built-in utility cupboard with plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer, French doors lead to the conservatory.

To the first floor: landing; three bedrooms; a modern recently refurbished bathroom which comprises of a stylish three-piece suite in white with a double ended bath with standalone taps and a shower attachment, vanity hand washbasin and a low flush WC.

The property benefits from PVCu double glazing and gas central heating.

Outside, double wrought iron gates open onto a block paved drive which leads to a detached brick-built garage with a roller shutter door, power and light. To the front of the house is a lawn with a decked patio area. To the side is a large garden which provides ample off road parking for several cars. At the rear is a block paved patio garden extending around the conservatory.

EPC Grade: D.

It is the opinion of the agent that only an internal inspection can fully reveal the impressive finish.

Price: £260,000