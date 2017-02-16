Family unable to raise funds to bring dad’s body home from abroad

A daughter who was desperate to bring her father’s body home from Thailand says she was never given the chance to say goodbye after failing to raise enough cash.

Amanda Lambert needed more than £4,500 to repatriate her dad, Daniel, after he passed away in a foreign hospital.

Amanda Lambert, who tried raising funds to have her father's body returned to Britain.

The 65-year-old, who lived in Ferrybridge, had been on a three-month stay in the Mueang Chaiyaphum District, north east of Bangkok, when he fell ill.

He had no travel insurance, but spent 13 days in hospital before passing away on October 8 last year.

His body remained in the hospital’s mortuary until January, when he was finally cremated in Thailand.

Despite him suffering from respiratory problems, Amanda struggled to get full details about his death.

She wanted to bring him home for a post-mortem and also lay him to rest on home soil.

But after appealing for help, only £212 was raised through a crowdfunding page she had launched.

Ms Lambert said: “The hospital in Thailand released my father’s body without letting me know, so by the time my father’s girlfriend made contact with me it was the day before my father got cremated.

“I could not go because I did not have the funds and because of the time limit. All I have is some pictures of the ceremony.

“I will use the money raised to pay towards my father’s ceremony fees. Me and my brother Chris would like give to a big thank you to everyone who tried to help us bring him home.

“Thank you to all who tried to help us get the chance to say goodbye.”

Mr Lambert had lived on Houghton Avenue for more than 24 years and had run three businesses in the area, including a second-hand furniture shop on Ashleigh Avenue.

He had also been a regular in the Golden Lion in Knottingley.

Splitting from his wife in 2006, he lived in Wrenthorpe before moving to Leeds.