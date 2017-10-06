Fans counting down ahead of Castleford and Leeds’ rugby Grand Final

It is a game played at the pinnacle of the season, after months of gruelling fixtures in pursuit of glory.

And there is just 24 hours or so left until Leeds Rhinos and neighbours Castleford Tigers go head-to-head in the Super League Grand Final tomorrow.

For fans in blue and amber, it will be a familiar fixture at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium, where the Rhinos last tasted victory in 2015, and another triumph would take the club to a record eight Grand Final wins.

Hundreds of supporters in the city have taken to social media to express their excitement ahead of the match tomorrow.

Pete Griffin said: “Let’s show the doubters that Leeds Rhinos are the Grand Final specialists.”

Stuart Andrew Green said: “Old Trafford booked now for the Grand Final now come on Leeds Rhinos.”

On Twitter, Bucks Rhino said: “Good luck boys for Saturday’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.”

In Castleford, the town is awash with anticipation as Tigers supporters are hoping to roar the team on for their first ever Grand Final appearance in Super League.

For some, the journey to the Grand Final starts a little further than the reaches of West Yorkshire.

Sales director Luke Czirok, 27, is flying out from Sydney, Australia for the game, with a return flight costing him an eye-watering $1,800 to watch the black and orange Fords at Old Trafford.

His sister Emma said: “He gets in Saturday morning and flies back out Monday morning.

“He is a big fan, he said he was there when they got relegated so he needs to be there for this. He said he’s going to quickly see as many family [members] as possible when he is here, I think the adrenaline will keep him going!”

The all-important clash between the two West Yorkshire clubs kicks off at 6pm tomorrow. Supporters collecting tickets at the stadium ahead of the match have been urged to plan ahead.