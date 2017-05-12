Farewell to our Dame Liz Taylor

A woman who spent more than a decade impersonating Dame Elizabeth Taylor has died at the age of 76.

Sylvia Sykes, of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, often turned heads due to her uncanny resemblance to the actress.

And at the age of 48, she began life as a lookalike, after her husband Donald sent her photograph to an agent.

Speaking to The Spenborough Guardian in 2003, Mrs Sykes, who was born in Norristhorpe and spent many years living in Liversedge and Heckmondwike said: “The next morning, as soon as the agent saw the photo, he phoned. He hired me straight away.”

Mrs Sykes, who formerly worked as a hospital carer and clothes shop manageress, travelled the country entertaining crowds and made several trips abroad, as well as appearing on GMTV’s This Morning and in OK! Magazine.

She would imitate screenstar Dame Taylor at functions and charity events.

In 2003, she beat hundreds of hopefuls in a News of the World lookalike competition, bagging a holiday to France.

Her daughter Lynn Littlewood, of Mirfield, said: “She was a very bubbly woman. She loved to sing and dance from a very young age. She enjoyed being on stage.

“Absolutely everybody commented on her resemblance to Elizabeth Taylor. She would often get mistaken for her and some people used to tell her she looked more like Liz than Liz did.”

Mrs Sykes, who once went to see Dame Taylor’s American home, passed away on May 1.

She leaves Mrs Littlewood, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at Dewsbury Crematorium from 2pm. Everyone is welcome.