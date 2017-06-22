Featherstone dancers impress at rugby bash

Young dancers from Featherstone have been wowing the crowds at a rugby league summer bash.

Members of Featherstone Rovers All Stars Dance Academy performed at half time during the Featherstone Rovers versus London Broncos game at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool. The girls performed their routine in front of a record breaking crowd of 16,000 over the two days. It was the third time the group has been invited to dance at the bash by Pro Event and Rugby League Cares.

The academy runs every Tuesday at The LD Nutrition Stadium. Call 01977 781674 or email amy.hardman@featherstonerovers.co.uk for more information.