Featherstone man fined over £1,200 for fly-tipping in Wakefield

A man who fly-tipped bags of rubbish at Hessle Common in Wakefield has been ordered to pay £1,210 in fines and court costs.

At a hearing at York Magistrates’ Court, Christopher Ian Towler aged 32, of Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone, pleaded guilty to illegally dumping the waste.

The court fined him £1,100 and ordered him to pay £110 to the council for the clean-up costs.

Wakefield Council was able to bring the case to court by tracing the owner of the vehicle used in the offence.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said: “We hope this sends out a strong message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated. It is a blight on our communities and it costs the council a great deal of time and money to clear up.

“We will use all the powers at our disposal to make sure that the offenders are caught and prosecuted.

“Help us to catch those responsible. If you witness fly-tipping please report it to us, we will follow-up all reports made.

“If you are able to give us their vehicle registration number we hope we can secure more convictions like this against the offenders.”

Wakefield Council wrote to all households in the district in December to encourage them to report the offenders of flytipping.

Reports can be made by calling 0345 8506 506, or on the Council’s website, by giving a description of the vehicle and registration number.

More information can be found on the Council’s website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/flytipping