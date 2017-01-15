Fire engulfs pub in Castleford

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that ripped through a pub in Castleford in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Picture House public house in Station Road at just after 5am today where they discovered the whole of the ground floor was ablaze.

Fire crews from Castleford, Normanton and Pontefract fire stations were called to the scene.

They used two hose reel jets and another large jet to put out the flames, and needed to deploy four breathing apparatus as well as high-powered ventilation fans to clear thick smoke.

A fire investigation officer also attended the incident but the cause remains unknown at this time.