Five cars damaged in one night

A man and a woman were arrested after more than five cars were damaged in one night.
Officers from the Normanton and Featherstone Neighbourhood Policing Team said they received reports of the damage at around 1.20am on Saturday.
They found five vehicles around the town had been damaged and have since received more calls.
Police arrested the pair in the Dalefield area.
If you experienced damage, call police on 101.
