Flipping fun at school’s pancake spectacular

Children enjoyed a flipping great day at school on Monday.

Pupils at Brotherton and Byram Academy perfected their pancake tossing technique as they challenged each other to races across the school hall, ahead of Shrove Tuesday.

Children from nursery and all school year groups joined in the fun, flipping their pancakes as many times as they could whilst navigating their way over obstacles and making their way to the finish line.

They were cheered on by parents who visited the Knottingley school to watch the action.