Foodies flock to Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb

A record-breaking 135,000 visitors enjoyed Wakefield’s 11th annual Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb at the weekend.

Visitors to the three-day festival were treated to a weekend of top entertainment, the region’s tastiest food and drink and demonstrations from the top talented chefs.

Highlights of the 2017 festival included cookery demonstrations from the Michelin award-wining celebrity chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli and talented TV Chef, Rachel Green. Last year’s apprentice winner, Alana Spencer, was also at the festival with her venture that won her the BBC programme - Ridiculously Rich by Alana.

Families were entertained by popular street performers and a jam-packed weekend of children’s activities including face painting and rhubarb craft activities.

The busy market was immensely popular throughout the weekend, with visitors being tempted by local businesses offering tasty products to sample and buy.

Coun Peter Box CBE, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I am delighted that so many people visited Wakefield at the weekend for our rhubarb festival.

“The festival has grown in strength every year and this year was no exception with its top line-up of talented chefs, fun activities for all the family and unique market with the region’s tastiest food and drink.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part and thank all the visitors from near and far for their support, making the festival the success it is.”

This year’s festival also welcomed a host of local top chefs including Liam Duffy from Iris, Lee Wilkinson from Deli Central and David Greenwood-Haigh from Coeur De Xocolat. The Famous Ginger Badger and Wakefield Beer Exchange were also firm favourites with the crowds.

The council’s social media sites have been filled with messages from satisfied visitors along with pictures and messages of thanks from local businesses involved in the event.