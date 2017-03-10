Football club to tackle mental health

A football club for people with learning difficulties and disabilities is to hold weekly wellbeing therapy sessions to tackle mental health.

Pontefract Pirates, will hold the sessions each Thursday from this week, March 16, at the Harratts Nissan Stadium, home of the Pontefract Colls.

Held from 12 noon until 1.30pm, the coaching sessions are aimed anyone over the age of 16 who suffers from depression, anxiety or any other mental health condition.

All abilities are welcome.

Each session, run by FA licensed coaches, costs just £3.

For more information, contact James Grayson on 07842 903018 or by email at jamesagrayson@yahoo.com.