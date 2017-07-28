Former Orange Juice singer Edwyn Collins joins the Wakefield Lit fest line up

We need To Talk About Music. That’s the title of a brand new day-long programme of events bringing together literature, technology and music as part of this year’s Wakefield Lit Fest.

The day will be held at Unity Works on Saturday, September 30, in partnership with the Louder Than Words Festival, which celebrates words associated with the music industry.

Poet Simon Armitage.

Former Orange Juice singer Edwyn Collins will discuss music, literature and life with wife Grace Maxwell, whilst other highlights include a virtual reality performance and a soundtrack by Wakefield musicians One Day, After School, inspired by The Dead Sea Poems by Simon Armitage.

Ralph Dartford, creative programmer for Lit Fest and co-founder of A Firm Of Poets, said: “For this year’s festival, we wanted to create something unique that would attract new audiences as well as our loyal following, a special day that would also be intriguing and fun.

“Literature means so many things, and its definition is blurred by technology, music and many other art forms.

“This year’s festival will have discussions and about music and words from a glittering array of writers, musicians, performers, poets, animators and storytellers. It’s unlike any other literature festival day and everyone is welcome.”

Mr Dartford will kick off the session with a mix of music and poetry. The day will also include influential singer-songwriter Steve Ignorant in conversation about his new book References, an exploration of the idea of saying a lot, with a little and a discussion, focusing on a new book and film celebrating late X-Ray Spex star Poly Styrene, with Poly’s daughter Celeste Bell and writer Zoë Howe.

This year’s Lit fest - Talking Loud and Saying Summat! - runs from September 23 to October 1.