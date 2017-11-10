Frickley unveil new modern changing rooms development

Frickley athletic are now the envy of many of the Evo-Stik Football League clubs after officially opening their new state-of-the-art changing rooms.

The development at the club’s Westfield Lane ground has spent years on the drawing board and will be used by the club’s seven teams, as well as partner club, South Elmsall United Junior Football Club, other local groups and community organisations.

There are four new team changing rooms, two officials’ changing rooms, a disabled access changing room, a first aid room; an office space, a multi-use clubroom, a kitchen, spectator toilets and storage facilities.

It was made possible through a series of successful grant applications, including £358,790 from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, a further £100,000 from the The Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, and £50,000 from the Sport England Inspired Facilities Fund.

Mayor of South Elmsall, Peter Jordan, who was at the opening ceremony, said: “It’s first class and something that Frickley Athletic deserve.

“They work very hard and I’m glad they’ve got their reward.”