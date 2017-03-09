Fuel station’s 24-hour plans cause anger

Residents are calling for planners to reject a proposal to open a petrol station and supermarket for 24-hours a day.

The application has been submitted to Wakefield Council for the station on the corner of Hardwick Road and Ackworth Road, Pontefract.

The owner is seeking to lift a condition that restricts the opening hours that were imposed when the station was first redeveloped in 1990.

Under the proposals, the attached Co-op store would also remain open, with customers served through a ‘night window’ for security purposes.

However, 13 letters of objections have been received by the council, claiming there is no demand for such a service.

Resident David Jones wrote to Wakefield Council’s planning department and said: “There have been a number of challenges to applications on this site in the last seven months.

“This area is a quiet residential area. There are residential properties on all sides.

“It is clear that any changes to the operating hours would have a major impact on the quality of life on all local residents.”

A decision on the application is expected at a later date.