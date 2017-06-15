Fury after thief stole bouquet

A shopkeeper has hit out at a thief who stole a bouquet of flowers from outside her premises left as a mark of respect to those killed in the terror attacks.

Beverley McPhail was left so upset by the events in Manchester and London that she placed the white roses with a message card outside her tanning salon business on Beancroft Road, Castleford.

The card read ‘Our thoughts go out to the victims and the family and friends of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London. RIP’.

But within two hours the flowers had been taken and the card thrown to one side.

Mrs McPhail said: “I was so upset when I was watching that concert in Manchester I wanted to put the flowers outside, and a few people came in to say how nice it was and said they felt the same.

“I was so annoyed when I saw they had gone. A couple in the cafe next door said they a lad with them.

“When you see flowers near a road or on a bus stop you know that something awful has happened, I never thought someone would just steal them like this.

“It was a big card so they must have known what they were there for.

“It’s not the flowers or the cost, he could have had them, it’s just disappointing that someone would stoop that low.”

Thirty-one people died across the two attacks at Manchester Arena and London Bridge with more than 150 injured.