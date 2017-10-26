Gadgets: 5 of the best portable phone chargers

We look at 5 of the best portable phone chargers

KIT FRESH 12000 mAh Portable Power Bank - Pink, £29.99, Currys

You won’t have to wait as long for your smartphone or tablet to charge. The FRESH Power Bank is Qualcomm Quick Charge enabled, a high-capacity power feature that charges your device four times faster than usual

Energizer Max Portable Power Bank (Phone/Tablet) 5000mAh, £14.99, www.argos.co.uk

At only 110mm long, the 5000mAh power bank fits into your hand naturally. Packed with 5000mAh of portable power, punching out 5V, 2A, this compact and light power bank will charge your phone again and again. Finished with a smooth texture the stylish black and blue power bank is ready to take on the day with you.

Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger, £23.99, www.amazon.co.uk

Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology. The successor to PowerCore 10400-identical compact size but packed with even more power. Charges an iPhone 6s almost 5 times, a Galaxy S6 3 times or an iPad Air 2 once. PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps per port or 3 amps overall.

Mophie powerstation 6200, £44.95, www.apple.com

Slim enough to slip into your pocket, the mophie powerstation 6200 battery offers 6,000 mAh of power to give your iPhone two additional charges or your iPad hours more reading time. It also gives you a second USB port, so you can charge two devices at the same time.

Samsung Rechargeable Battery Pack with fast charging (5,1Ah), £49.00, www.samsung.com

Power that is twofold. Charges up blazingly fast and enables lightning quick charging for your compatible device