Gale delighted to reach career milestones

Half-back star Luke Gale had a number of reasons to be pleased with his performance and achievements in Castleford Tigers’ game against Wakefield Wildcats.

The current Tigers captain racked up 18 points with a try and seven goals and put himself top of this season’s Super League scorers’ list with three games to go.

And during last Friday’s match Gale reached two personal milestones as he went past 500 career goals and 1,000 Super League points.

Throw in the fact that Cas beat their local rivals 46-22 to complete a clean sweep of all their derby games in 2016 and it was a good night for the England candidate.

His performance, backing up his consistent displays for the Tigers this season, also clinched him the Albert Goldthorpe Medal and he has become only the second player to win the prestigious award – based on marks in every game – for a second successive year.

Gale was unaware he was so close to his personal milestones before the Wildcats game.

He said: “I didn’t have a clue and it was only later when (media manager) Michelle did a nice little thing on Twitter that I realised.

“It’s nice to get such milestones especially 1,000 points in Super League.

“You don’t really think about things like that when you are playing – I imagine it’s when you’re retired you look back – but it’s still great to hear about it.

“It was most important, though, just to get the win and make it three from four now in the Super 8s.”

Gale is pleased with the way his side has been playing in the Super 8s with three wins from four so far.

He added: “We set our stall out that, no matter what happened, and even if we couldn’t make the top four, we’d challenge ourselves every game to be better and I think we’ve done that.

“More than anything, we wanted to be stronger in defence and we’re doing that.

“Admittedly, Wakefield wasn’t our best performance, but we have had a good few wins now and we’re looking forward to Saints.

“We’ve not won there for decades and we’ve spoken about putting that right while we’ve also said we want to catch Catalans in fifth place and that is still our target.”

Gale was unable to train at the start of the week after picking up a knock, but is expected to be fit for the St Helens game and has been named in the 19-man squad.