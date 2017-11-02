Gardening: 5 of the best leaf blowers

We look at 5 of the best leaf blowers

Qualcast 2800W Garden Blower and Vacuum, www.homebase.co.uk, £33.00

The Qualcast garden blower vac (pictured right), is ideal for clearing leaves and debris with a mulch action and with wheels for easy control and movement.

Titan TTB547BVC 2800W 230-240V Electric Blower and Vacuum, www.screwfix.com, £39.99

Powerful, electric blower vacuum with telescopic tube and variable speed for greater comfort and control. Vacuum function shreds and mulches leaves, making ideal compost and recycling material. Suitable for general garden use. Supplied with shoulder strap.

Tesco 2500w Electric Garden Blow-Vac, www.tesco.com, £31.50

Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, the Tesco blower vac is a powerful garden tool that allows you to vacuum, mulch and blow. It is powered by a 2500W electric motor and has wheels and a carrying belt for optimal comfort and control. A 40 litre capacity collection bag minimises the need for frequent emptying and a mulching function reduces waste at a 10:1 ratio, so you can fit more waste into the bag.

Challenge Garden Blower and Vac - 2600W, www.argos.co.uk, £44.99

Effortlessly clear your garden from leaves and other debris with this Challenge 2600W leaf blower and garden vac. It has wheels for you to easily steer it around your garden and a shoulder belt making it easy for you to carry. Either blow the debris away or vacuum it up.

Bosch ALB 36 LI Cordless Leaf Blower, www.johnlewis.com, £220.99

The Bosch ALB 36 LI leaf blower is easy to handle thanks to effective weight distribution and an ergonomic design, so you can use it comfortably without having to take breaks. The cordless nature means you can use it anywhere.