Get involved with our fight against fake news #trustednewsday

This newspaper along with local titles across the UK is holding an interactive #TrustedNewsDay today as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News.

And we are inviting you to be part of it.

The day will give you the opportunity to quiz our editorial team about how we take decisions about stories both in our newspaper and on our website.

And we will be asking your views on how you want us to report the general election.

Should we stick to purely local issues?

Do you want us to examine national policies?

And how do we get the balance right?

You can join us today between noon and 1pm on this newspaper’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

We will be answering your questions about our newsroom and our role as journalists in your local community.

Fighting Fake News has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features, news stories, infographics and videos.

The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-12), has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.

LNW will see the public invited to vote for their favourite local newspaper campaign from a showcase of 28 powerful Making a Difference campaigns with the winner announced at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards on May 19.

Follow #TrustedNewsDay.