Green light for more homes at Prince of Wales

The next phase of a ten year masterplan to redevelop the former Pontefract Prince of Wales Colliery site has been given the green light.

Harron Homes and Harworth Estates plan to build 89 new homes, in stage four of the scheme, at the former pit, whichclosed in 2002.

A multi-million pound regeneration project is taking place at the former pit site.

Chris Davidson, associate director at Harworth, said: “More than 150 homes have already been built and occupied on site in the past two years by Avant Homes and Harron Homes, showing the location is popular with local house buyers.

“This next phase of homes that will be built by Harron will only increase this popularity.

“We said we would build a development local people could be proud of and we will continue to invest heavily in the site next year to bring these much-needed new homes forward.”

Wakefield Council gave Harworth approval for the redevelopment of the colliery in December 2013. The planned multi-million pound scheme includes the creation of 917 homes, 21,500 sq metres of employment space, retail units, cafes, a medical surgery, community centre, nursery and country park.

Pontefract North councillor Lorna Malkin said: “This regeneration is bringing land, which became derelict, back into use as a new community.

“The houses that have gone up already are selling well and it is a sign that people have confidence in the area and see it as an attractive place to live.

“Our challenge now is to make sure that the people coming into the area are shopping locally and using local facilities.”

Coun David Jones, Wakefield Council’s deputy portfolio holder for economic growth and skills, added: “More people are choosing Pontefract as a place to live, primarily because of this and other smaller housing developments but also because of the investment being put into the area and its infrastructure.

“It is all contributing to an exciting new phase for Pontefract.”