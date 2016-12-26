Gunshots fired in trio of firearms incidents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Gunshots were fired in three separate incidents across West Yorkshire over Christmas.

Detectives say they are "very concerned" following the trio of firearms discharges from the early hours of Christmas Eve on Saturday.

The first shots were fired in Shipley and a man was injured, but not seriously according to police, in Market Square at 4am on Christmas Eve.

In the second incident, a man wearing a Spiderman mask got out of a vehicle and fired shots at a grey Mercedes at 3.10pm on Saturday at Harpe Inge, Huddersfield.

And officers were on Christmas Day called to Sackville Street, Bradford, at 4.10am after an assault.

While police were on scene speaking to the victim, a gun was fired at a marked police car, damaging its windscreen.

The three incidents are not thought to be linked but police say they are treating them all seriously.

Assistant Chief Constable, Russ Foster, said: "We are very concerned about this recent increase in firearms related incidents and are appealing directly to the community to help us bring those people responsible to justice.

"In each of the incidents we have immediately deployed armed officers to the scene to offer protection to victims and to provide reassurance to law-abiding members of the public looking to enjoy the Christmas period.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating each incident to see exactly what has happened and have been working closely with colleagues in the Bradford and Kirklees districts to carry out thorough and professional investigations and exploit every opportunity to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"It is vital therefore that the communities we serve feel reassured that, despite this recent spate of gun related crime, the chances of becoming a victim of such an incident in West Yorkshire are very low. It is also important that anyone with any information, no matter how big or small, about any firearms related incident comes forward with it.

"This includes information about illegally held firearms which we can then take off the streets and stop them getting into the wrong hands. In January this year we held a weapons surrender during which 80 guns were handed in. That's 80 guns that can now never fall into the hands of people who could cause harm with them and its timely that we repeat the same weapons surrender in the early New Year".

Anyone with with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, people can also call the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.