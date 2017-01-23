Half-a-million-pound town centre work delayed by a further three months

Work on half-a-million-pound town centre improvements in Castleford will not be completed for another three months, despite initial hopes it would be finished in 2016.

The revamp of Carlton Street and Sagar Street is to help improve the street scene and increase footfall.

Delays were reported in the autumn because of concrete found under the road and work was then halted for in the build up to Christmas.

Coun Denise Jeffery - deputy leader of Wakefield Council - says after talks with the traders, work will not properly resume until the spring.

She said: “There were thoughts that it could disrupt shopping.

“We don’t want to upset the traders and I can see where they are coming from but I’m disappointed because we do not always have the funding for such things. When the lighter nights arrive, it will be done on the evenings.

“I think it will be fabulous once it’s done, we need to spend money on our town centres when we get it.”

The £560,000 boost has seen new paving, curbing, road improvements and planters installed.

John Munday, chairman of the Castleford Town Centre Partnership said he was a “little disappointed” in the plans, and had hoped for something more ambitious.

He added: “I’m not convinced it will be as good as it could be.

“However, it’s not complete yet, I’ve seen the plans but will have to wait and see it delivered.”