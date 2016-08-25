Harvey and Booth open up to speed Townville to another win

Threat of bad weather could not prevent Championship B leaders Townville from recording their 17th win in 18 games in the Bradford League with a quickfire nine-wicket success over Hartshead Moor.

They bowled out Hartshead Moor for only 101 with Jack Hughes adding to his season’s wicket haul by taking 3-19. Jack Hebden and Alex Page claimed two wickets each, Nadim Hussain took one and the fielding backed up the bowling with two run outs.

Townville then took just 8.5 overs to reach their target as they promoted big-hitting Conor Harvey to opener and he responded by smashing three sixes and eight fours in a knock of 55 from only 22 balls that ensured rain was not going to foil the table toppers.

Jonny Booth also joined in the fun with 45 not out from 27 balls, hitting two sixes and five fours to take his tally of league runs to 879 – the highest in all the divisions.

Methley bounced back from their derby defeat the previous week as they recorded a six-wicket win over Altofts in the Championship B.

While their title hopes are all but over for this year now, Methley are determined to end the season well and can still finish second after cutting the gap down to 19 points behind Wrenthorpe following last Saturday’s matches.

All-rounder Marcus Walmsley was again in outstanding form, playing a key role with bat and ball.

First he took 5-25 as Altofts were bowled out for 180 then he followed up with a knock of 67 when Methley cruised to their target with eight overs to spare.

Altofts looked set to post a big target as they reached 90-2 then 145-3, but Marcus Walmsley’s second spell turned the game his side’s way.

He received good support from young spinner Harry Sullivan, who took 2-25 after his promotion from the second team where he has been impressing this year. Ben Waite also weighed in with two wickets and Grant Soames one as Altofts lost their last seven wickets for 35 runs.

Methley lost Hamid Khan and Ashton Blakey cheaply at the start of their reply, but successive stands of 41, 63 and 61 brought them home with Marcus Walmsley hitting seven fours in his knock of 67, skipper Soames finishing unbeaten on 36 and good contributions also from Sohail Raz (33 not out) and Eddie Walmsley (26).

Third-placed Great Preston proved too good for Gildersome in the Conference as they recorded a nine-wicket victory.

Lee Russell led the way, taking 6-26 as they bowled out their opponents for 75, with Jackson Freeman taking 2-29 and James Marston 2-16.

Danusha Ranasinghe led the Great Preston reply as he hit 11 boundaries in his knock of 51 from 25 deliveries.

They knocked off the runs in just 7.5 overs with Freeman also hitting 25 not out.

Methley seconds opener James Gahan hit an unbeaten century as he helped guide his side to a nine-wicket win at Altofts II in the Championship B Second XI.

Gahan was well supported by Joshua Neal (69) and David Winter (40 not out) as Methley eased past Altofts’ score of 225.

Pick of the Methley bowlers was Robert Clegg (5-47) while Stephen Preshaw took 2-57 and Jason Baddeley 2-36.

Great Preston seconds closed to within three points of leaders Northowram Fields in the Conference Second XI after Richard White’s century helped them to an emphatic 193-run win at Gildersome II.

White made 133 and was supported by Adrian Sharp (40), Jagrit Gyawali (38) and Brett Hardacre (30) as Great Preston declared after 33.3 overs with a score of 301-8.

Gildersome never threatened to get near the big target and were all out for 108 in reply with Sharp taking 6-34 and White 2-22.

Townville seconds lost a low scoring Conference Second XI game with Hunslet Nelson II.

They were edged out by one wicket after being dismissed for 119.