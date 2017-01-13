Hats off to Norma who will retire this month

A hat shop owner who has run her business in Wakefield town centre for almost 33 years is set to retire this month.

Norma’s Hats and Accessories has been trading in the market hall for the past eight years, and before that was in the old hall on Trinity Walk.

Prior to that, Norma Pearson had a pitch as a weekly market trader.

But with Wakefield Council’s plans to close the hall, the 68-year-old said: “The council wants this building empty so it seems like the right time, I will miss it very much because I’ve had some lovely customers. I’d just like to say a big thank you.”

Norma, who is from Wakefield, says the town has changed since she first started out.

She said: “It’s so different, there’s very few individual traders now, it seems to be all big companies, which is a shame.

“Many traders like myself are retiring and there’s few people to take their places.

“I’ve only just made the decision to close so I’ve not got many big plans, I just to get out walking in the fresh air.”

Regular customer, Christine Callaghan, of Outwood said the shop was unique, adding: “With Norma, you get a proper service. She’s an expert in her field.

“It will be a real shame to see her go.”

The shop’s last trading day will be on Saturday, January 28.