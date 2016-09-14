Have your say on changes to library opening times

Wakefield Council has amended its proposed changes to library opening hours after listening to feedback from residents.

The council is to reduce opening times at all 13 of its libraries in order to make a saving of £150k as identified in this year’s budget report.

By introducing a small reduction to opening times at all its libraries, the council will be able to continue to provide these services right across the district.

A public consultation was launched in June, where residents were asked to comment on plans for their local library.

More than 2,000 residents took part and many said it was important to keep late evening openings, and to instead reduce hours by opening later in the morning.

Coun Les Shaw, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part and shared their views. Unfortunately in the current climate we simply have no choice to reduce our spending and cut opening hours.

“We have listened to what people have said and have made changes to the original proposals, to reflect the times when people say they would prefer to visit their local library.”

The changes come into effect on Monday October 3.

This year the Council needs to save £27m, this is on top of the £119m that has already been cut from the council’s budget since 2011.

Coun Shaw added: “By reducing the opening hours of all the facilities, we can keep them open, help protect jobs and still offer our customers an excellent service.”

The libraries are at Airedale, Castleford, Featherstone, Hemsworth, Horbury, Knottingley, Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract, Sandal, South Elmsall, Stanley and the Wakefield One library.

Full details of the new opening hours can be found clicking on the individual library pages at www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries