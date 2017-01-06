‘Outstanding’ NHS worker awarded medal for helping youngsters

An ‘outstanding’ NHS worker who helps children through the trauma of having treatment for burns has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Tracy Foster, burns play specialist at Pinderfields Hospital, has been included in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Mrs Foster has been in the role for 12 years, distracting poorly children during painful dressing changes, preparing them for surgery and reassuring their parents during stressful times in hospital.

As well as the play specialist role Mrs Foster is the leader of the Burns Club at Pinderfields, which organises trips away and family weekends for youngsters having treatment.

She also leads the club’s fundraising efforts, helping to bring in £30,000 a year to help make youngsters’ lives easier. Mrs Foster said: “I love my job and I love running the burns club knowing it helps children and their families.

“For me it’s a privilege to be able to help them.

“I am amazed and overwhelmed to receive the British Empire Medal.

“I am ever so grateful to everyone who has supported the Mid Yorkshire Burns Club over the years.

“Without their continuous help and support we wouldn’t be able to offer the children and their families this additional support.”

Mrs Foster and the Burns Club team run ‘buddy’ events to find children who a struggling a mentor to help them.

Trips and days out are orgainsed by the club with the help of the Katie Piper Foundation.

Martin Barkley, chief executive of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This honour is well deserved and recognises the outstanding contribution Tracy has made in improving the lives of children with burns.

“I would like to congratulate her on behalf of everyone at the trust.”

Tracy Foster was awarded the BEM honour for services to burn and scald rehabilitation for children.

Nationally, Olympic heroes Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Jessica Ennis-Hill were all named in the New Year Honours in a list dominated by Graet Britain’s Rio 2016 stars.

Others given the title Sir were Kinks frontman Ray Davies, 72, and veteran comic Ken Dodd, 89, for services to the arts, entertainment and charity.